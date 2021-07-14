Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Four Olympic contractors held in Tokyo over cocaine

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

TOKYO, JULY 13: Four Olympic contractors have been arrested in Tokyo for alleged drug use, police and Games organisers said Tuesday, as the Japanese capital counts down to the July 23 opening ceremony.
Tokyo 2020 said they had been informed "that four individuals have been arrested for alleged violations of the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law."
It said the four were employees of a firm contracted by Tokyo 2020 to supply temporary electricity for Games operations.
Tokyo police confirmed they had arrested two US and two British citizens earlier this month on allegations of having "ingested cocaine" in violation of drug laws.
They did not specify the date of the arrest.
"Should the allegations turn out to be true, Tokyo 2020 will issue a strict warning to the company and advise them to take all possible measures to ensure that such an incident does not happen again," organisers said in a statement.
The International Olympic Committee said the arrests were "an individual issue and a question for the local justice authorities."
Japan's drug laws are relatively strict, with arrests common for possession of any quantity, and drug use by public figures is the subject of intense media interest.
With the Games less than two weeks away, local attention is hyperfocused on the thousands of athletes, media and support staff coming from abroad.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four Olympic contractors held in Tokyo over cocaine
Pliskova braces for maiden Olympics
Olympics scepticism particularly high in Japan: Poll
Argentina midfielder de Paul joins Atletico
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Victorious Italy feted as heroes in Rome after England victory
Shadman reveals dressing room scenario after Mahmudullah decides to retire
BPL football resumes today


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft