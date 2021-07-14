Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Olympics scepticism particularly high in Japan: Poll

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

PARIS, JULY 13: The decision to press ahead with the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics faces global scepticism particularly among the public in the host nation, a global survey released Tuesday has found.
Just 22 percent in Japan thought the Games should be staged, according to a poll by international market research company IPSOS.
Only South Korea was less enthusiastic at 14 percent.
IPSOS polled 19,510 adults in 28 countries between May 21 and June 4 about the Covid-19 delayed Games, which run from July 23 to August 8.
The questions tried to gauge the level of support for holding the event, which was postponed last year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the level of interest in the Olympics as a whole and in individual sports and faith in the role the Games play.
On average 43 percent agreed the Games should go ahead, led by Turkey, where 71 percent were in favour, followed by Saudi Arabia at 66 percent.
Russians were the keenest European nation at 61 percent, even though their national flag and anthem are banned at the Games.
The numbers were higher when the poll asked if the Olympics would provide "an important opportunity for the world to come together following the pandemic."
In Turkey and Saudi Arabia, 81 percent agreed. In Japan the number was 31 percent.
In the 28 countries surveyed, interest in the Olympics was highest in India where 70 percent said they were 'interested' or 'very interested'. It was lowest in Belgium, at 28 percent, and South Korea, at 30 percent.
Japan and France were only slightly more curious, at 32 percent each.
Football and athletics were the two most popular sports across the board, though there were some regional differences.
For example, 38 percent in China picked table tennis and 63 percent in Malaysia said they liked badminton, a sport that attracted no votes in Peru, Mexico and Chile.
The idea of the Olympics continues to be popular. In every country more than half those who replied said they believed "the Olympics inspire tomorrow's generation to participate in sport", led by China at 92 percent down to Germany at 52 percent.
There were large national differences in the response to the assertion that there is "too much nationalism on display during the Olympics".
European nations and the United States seemed happiest with jingoism at the Games. Only 31 per cent of Poles agreed that there was too much nationalism. The number was under 40 percent among Swedes, Americans, Germans and British.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four Olympic contractors held in Tokyo over cocaine
Pliskova braces for maiden Olympics
Olympics scepticism particularly high in Japan: Poll
Argentina midfielder de Paul joins Atletico
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Victorious Italy feted as heroes in Rome after England victory
Shadman reveals dressing room scenario after Mahmudullah decides to retire
BPL football resumes today


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft