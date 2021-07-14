Argentina midfielder de Paul joins Atletico

MADRID, JULY 13: Rodrigo de Paul, who helped Argentina to win the Copa America at the weekend, has signed a five-year deal with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions announced on Monday.

"Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Udinese for the transfer of Rodrigo de Paul" until June 2026, the La Liga winners said in a statement.

Atletico did not give a transfer fee but, according to the Spanish press, it is in the region of 35 million euros ($41 million). It will be a second spell in Spain for the 27-year-old midfielder who played for Valencia between 2014 and 2016 when he arrived from Racing in Argentina.

"A powerful midfielder comes to our club, comfortable in joining the attack and capable of both scoring goals and providing them for his teammates," said Atletico.

Brazilian-Portuguese winger Marcos Paulo joined Atletico last week while coach Diego Simeone has extended his contract until 2024. -AFP





