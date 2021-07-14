Video
Shadman reveals dressing room scenario after Mahmudullah decides to retire

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Test opener Shadman Islam opened up on the retirement of senior player Mahmudullah Riyad from the longer version, stating that his sudden announcement left them in surprised.
"We certainly didn't know that it was his last match. Mahmudullah Riyad bhai suddenly told us in the dressing room that this was his last Test," Shadman said when he was asked about Mahmudullah's retirement issue as he arrived in the country from Zimbabwe.
"Then everyone thought that we would play the match for him. Everyone wanted to dedicate the match to him. We are doing it that way."
On the third day of the Harare Test against Zimbabwe, Mahmudullah told his teammates in the dressing room that he wouldn't don white jersey after this Test. News of his decision to retire at the end of the match spread in various media. But he has not officially said anything yet. No announcement even came from BCB.
In the morning of the fifth day of the match, Mahmudullah was given a guard of honour by his teammates. The BCB says that even this formality has not been informed to them.
Many in the dressing room were surprised to learn of his decision to retire but when they realized the matter, they vowed to win the game for Mahmudullah. And they were determined to make Mahmudullah's Test only.
Bangladesh then sealed a 220-run victory, breaking Zimbabwe's stubborn resistance on the fifth and final day. The margin of the victory was the biggest for Bangladesh in an overseas country and it was their first Test series victory in Zimbabwe too.
 "We didn't know Riyad bhai would retire from Test cricket but when we came to know that we are determined to win it for him," Shamdan informed.
Mahmudullah returned to the Test team after 18 months when everyone believed that his career with white jersey was over. Basically the injury concerns of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim forced the team management to include him in the Test squad as back-up. He even couldn't be selected for the Test match unless Tamim was ruled out of the game.
He however made his last Test match memorable one by hitting his career-best 150 not out in the first innings which helped Bangladesh post a mammoth 468, which eventually proved to be a match winning total.
Mahmudullah scored 2914 runs in 94 innings of 50 Test, that included five centuries and 16 half-centuries. He has an average of 33.49 in Test cricket. He also had 43 wickets under his belt.
Shadman, though felt upset at the retirement of Mahmudullah, was very proud of his contribution.
"Everyone was a little upset because of what he did for our team. We are proud of his contribution for the team," he concluded.     -BSS


