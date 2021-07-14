After a twelve-day recess, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football resumes today with a lone match at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

On the day, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra takes on Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad KC that kicks off at 4 pm.

On the following day on Thursday (July 15), Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will meet Saif Sporting Club in the last match of the eighteen round fixture that began at 4 pm at the same venue.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will not hold any match of BPL outside of Dhaka at the moment due to countrywide lockdown and restriction. That is why the BFF has decided to play some matches at the Fortis Sports ground near Badda.

Before the Eid-ul-Azha, two matches will be played at Fortis Sports ground. Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will play against Bangladesh Police Football Club on July 17 while Saif Sporting Club will face Arambagh Krira Sangha on July 19 at the same ground.

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra currently stands at seventh position in the points table with 26 points from 16 matches while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad placed at eleventh position in the points table with 10 points from 15 outings.

Table topper Bashundhara Kings dominate the league table maintaining their all-win run in the league with 49 points from 17 matches. If no major upset happens, it can easily be presumed that Bashundhara are going to lift the BPL title once again.

In the race for the title in the league, Bashundhara's nearest rivals are six times league Champions Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club who stand at second and third position respectively with 36 and 32 points. Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and Chittagong Abahani Limited are placed at fourth and fifth position with 29 and 28 points while Saif Sporting Club also shared the seventh place with Sheikh Russel with 26 points.

The remaining teams of the points table, Bangladesh Police Football Club (17 points), Uttar Baridhara Club (15), Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society (14) while two bottom-ranked teams - Brothers Union Club (6) and Arambagh Krira Sangha (5) are struggling to avoid relegation.

Earlier, on July 2 last, the BFF'S Professional Football League Committee (PFLC) postponed the BPL due to inclement weather and unplayable ground condition.

Later on July 8 last, the PFLC, in a meeting, decided to resume the league again from July 14. -BSS





