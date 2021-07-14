Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women\'s Football League

Bashundhara, Brahmanbaria and Nasrin win respective matches

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

Women's Football League
A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College in the Women's Football League at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka on Tuesday.

A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College in the Women's Football League at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bashundhara Kings, FC Brahmanbaria and Nasrin Sports Academy on Tuesday celebrated winning their respective matches of the ongoing Women's Football League 2020-21 at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.
In the first match, FC Brahmanbaria defeated Cumilla United riding on a 45-minute own goal.
Bashundhara Kings continued its winning spree beating Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC by 3-0 margin in the second match. Ace striker Sabina Khatun made a brace scoring in the 22nd and 30th minute. Tohura Khatun extended the margin netting a dying minute goal.
In the last and third match of the day, Nasrin Sports Academy had a 5-3 win over Sadyapushkorini Juba Sporting Club. Shita Rani Chandra of the winners made a hat-trick netting the ball trice, in the 29th, 50th and 72nd minutes. Swapna Akter and Ayirin scored one each, respectively in the 79th and 89th minute.
In reply, Tonnima Biswas, Nasrin Akhter and Jaynab Bibi Rita of Sadyapushkorini scored one goal each respectively in the eighth, 27th and 58th minute.
There are three matches of Women's league on Thursday, the 15th of July at the same venue. There FC Brahmanbaria will take on Nasrin Sports Academy at 8:00am, Cumilla United Club will face Bashundhara Kings at 10:00am while Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC will engage with Jamalpur Kacharipara XI at 12:00pm.
Apparently, a bunch of four clubs is keeping the race to the top positions in the league and these clubs are Bashundhara Kings, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC, FC Brahmanbaria and Cumilla United.
Among them, Bashundhara is leading the table with 33 points winning all the 11 matches it played. Ataur Rahman BCSC is at the second place with 27 points while FC Brahmanbaria at the third place with 18 points after five wins and Cumilla United at the fourth place with 15 points after four wins.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four Olympic contractors held in Tokyo over cocaine
Pliskova braces for maiden Olympics
Olympics scepticism particularly high in Japan: Poll
Argentina midfielder de Paul joins Atletico
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Victorious Italy feted as heroes in Rome after England victory
Shadman reveals dressing room scenario after Mahmudullah decides to retire
BPL football resumes today


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft