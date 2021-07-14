Bashundhara, Brahmanbaria and Nasrin win respective matches



A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College in the Women's Football League at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka on Tuesday.

In the first match, FC Brahmanbaria defeated Cumilla United riding on a 45-minute own goal.

Bashundhara Kings continued its winning spree beating Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC by 3-0 margin in the second match. Ace striker Sabina Khatun made a brace scoring in the 22nd and 30th minute. Tohura Khatun extended the margin netting a dying minute goal.

In the last and third match of the day, Nasrin Sports Academy had a 5-3 win over Sadyapushkorini Juba Sporting Club. Shita Rani Chandra of the winners made a hat-trick netting the ball trice, in the 29th, 50th and 72nd minutes. Swapna Akter and Ayirin scored one each, respectively in the 79th and 89th minute.

In reply, Tonnima Biswas, Nasrin Akhter and Jaynab Bibi Rita of Sadyapushkorini scored one goal each respectively in the eighth, 27th and 58th minute.

There are three matches of Women's league on Thursday, the 15th of July at the same venue. There FC Brahmanbaria will take on Nasrin Sports Academy at 8:00am, Cumilla United Club will face Bashundhara Kings at 10:00am while Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC will engage with Jamalpur Kacharipara XI at 12:00pm.

Apparently, a bunch of four clubs is keeping the race to the top positions in the league and these clubs are Bashundhara Kings, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC, FC Brahmanbaria and Cumilla United.

Among them, Bashundhara is leading the table with 33 points winning all the 11 matches it played. Ataur Rahman BCSC is at the second place with 27 points while FC Brahmanbaria at the third place with 18 points after five wins and Cumilla United at the fourth place with 15 points after four wins.







Women's Football LeagueBashundhara Kings, FC Brahmanbaria and Nasrin Sports Academy on Tuesday celebrated winning their respective matches of the ongoing Women's Football League 2020-21 at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.In the first match, FC Brahmanbaria defeated Cumilla United riding on a 45-minute own goal.Bashundhara Kings continued its winning spree beating Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC by 3-0 margin in the second match. Ace striker Sabina Khatun made a brace scoring in the 22nd and 30th minute. Tohura Khatun extended the margin netting a dying minute goal.In the last and third match of the day, Nasrin Sports Academy had a 5-3 win over Sadyapushkorini Juba Sporting Club. Shita Rani Chandra of the winners made a hat-trick netting the ball trice, in the 29th, 50th and 72nd minutes. Swapna Akter and Ayirin scored one each, respectively in the 79th and 89th minute.In reply, Tonnima Biswas, Nasrin Akhter and Jaynab Bibi Rita of Sadyapushkorini scored one goal each respectively in the eighth, 27th and 58th minute.There are three matches of Women's league on Thursday, the 15th of July at the same venue. There FC Brahmanbaria will take on Nasrin Sports Academy at 8:00am, Cumilla United Club will face Bashundhara Kings at 10:00am while Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC will engage with Jamalpur Kacharipara XI at 12:00pm.Apparently, a bunch of four clubs is keeping the race to the top positions in the league and these clubs are Bashundhara Kings, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College SC, FC Brahmanbaria and Cumilla United.Among them, Bashundhara is leading the table with 33 points winning all the 11 matches it played. Ataur Rahman BCSC is at the second place with 27 points while FC Brahmanbaria at the third place with 18 points after five wins and Cumilla United at the fourth place with 15 points after four wins.