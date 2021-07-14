Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies aged 66

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

India's World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies aged 66

India's World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies aged 66

NEW DELHI, JULY 13: Yashpal Sharma, part of the India team that won the 1983 World Cup, has died of a heart attack at the age of 66, cricket authorities said Tuesday.
Sharma played a key part in India's first World Cup win that triggered cricket's rise in South Asia. He played 37 Tests and 42 one-day internationals as a middle-order batsman between 1979 and 1985.
Sharma was the second-highest run-getter for India at the 1983 tournament after captain Kapil Dev. He scored 89 against the West Indies in a first-round game and 61 in the semi-final against England.
India beat two-time champions the West Indies in the final at Lord's.
"Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma-ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup," batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.
"His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered."
After retiring, Sharma remained involved in coaching, commentary and cricket administration, including two stints as national selector.
Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said Sharma "will always be remembered for his knock of 89 runs against West Indies, which provided impetus to India's World Cup journey in 1983."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four Olympic contractors held in Tokyo over cocaine
Pliskova braces for maiden Olympics
Olympics scepticism particularly high in Japan: Poll
Argentina midfielder de Paul joins Atletico
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Victorious Italy feted as heroes in Rome after England victory
Shadman reveals dressing room scenario after Mahmudullah decides to retire
BPL football resumes today


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft