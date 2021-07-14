Tigers start practicing for ODIs



Bangladesh National Cricket Team practice session ahead of the ODI series against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe. photo: BCB

After 3-day practice they will appear for 50-over battles which will be kick started on July 16. The next two matches are slated for July 18 and 20 respectively.

But the biggest concern for visitors is definitely the availability of their ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal, who is yet to recover fully from his niggle on leg. The dashing opener missed the Test series as well. If Tamim remains unobtainable, either of two senior campaigners Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad can be seen to throw coins for red and greens.

Shorter version specialists Naim Sheikh, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam Biplob and Mustafizur Rahman already joined the team in Harare. Experienced speedster Rubel Hossain and fresh blood Shamim Patowari however, couldn't fly with them due to visa related complicacies. The Tiger pair is expected to leave home on Tuesday night.

After the ODI series, the two sides will engage in T20i battles, which will be held on July 23, 25 and 27 correspondingly.







