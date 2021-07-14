Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mushi changes mind to play T20 series

Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2021

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports Reporter

Mushfiqur Rahim during the practice session. photo: BCB

Mushfiqur Rahim during the practice session. photo: BCB

Bangladesh most dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim changes his mind to play ensuing T20i series against Zimbabwe unless he will not be able to play five-match T20i series at home against Australia next month.
"Mushfiq changes his decision," BCB's Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told journalists on Tuesday. "It's almost impossible for him to play series against Australia, if he returns home after One-day series."
"Australian Cricket Board informed us that T20 players staying at home must to perform 10-day quarantine in order for playing against them," he clarified.
Before departing home for Zimbabwe, Mushfiq applied to the BCB seeking leave from T20i series since he had been getting bore staying within bio-bubble for such a long time. If he does so, he is surely going to miss the Australia series. Nannu in this regard said, "If Mushfiq returns home, he'll be coming on July 22 and his quarantine will come to end on August 1. It means he will not be able to play against Australia".
"But if he returns with our T20 team, then he'll be able to play since he will not stay in quarantine in that case," he confirmed.
After emphatic 220-runs' Test win Bangladesh are going to play three ODIs against Zimbabwe on July 16, 18 and 20 respectively, followed by the T20i series which is slated for July 23, 25 and 27.
Australia however, are scheduled to enter into Tiger's den by the end of this month to play five-match T20i series between August 2 and 8.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four Olympic contractors held in Tokyo over cocaine
Pliskova braces for maiden Olympics
Olympics scepticism particularly high in Japan: Poll
Argentina midfielder de Paul joins Atletico
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Victorious Italy feted as heroes in Rome after England victory
Shadman reveals dressing room scenario after Mahmudullah decides to retire
BPL football resumes today


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft