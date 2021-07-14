Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2021



Mushfiqur Rahim during the practice session. photo: BCB

"Mushfiq changes his decision," BCB's Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told journalists on Tuesday. "It's almost impossible for him to play series against Australia, if he returns home after One-day series."

"Australian Cricket Board informed us that T20 players staying at home must to perform 10-day quarantine in order for playing against them," he clarified.

Before departing home for Zimbabwe, Mushfiq applied to the BCB seeking leave from T20i series since he had been getting bore staying within bio-bubble for such a long time. If he does so, he is surely going to miss the Australia series. Nannu in this regard said, "If Mushfiq returns home, he'll be coming on July 22 and his quarantine will come to end on August 1. It means he will not be able to play against Australia".

"But if he returns with our T20 team, then he'll be able to play since he will not stay in quarantine in that case," he confirmed.

After emphatic 220-runs' Test win Bangladesh are going to play three ODIs against Zimbabwe on July 16, 18 and 20 respectively, followed by the T20i series which is slated for July 23, 25 and 27.

Australia however, are scheduled to enter into Tiger's den by the end of this month to play five-match T20i series between August 2 and 8.







