Covid-19: 113 more people die, 2,712 more infected in 23 districts



Batiaghata Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mizanur Rahman inaugurating the vaccination programme with Sinopharm vaccine at the upazila health complex in Khulna on Tuesday. photo: observer

KHULNA: A total of 48 more people died of and 1,588 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Tuesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 74,780 in the division.

On Monday, the total number of the virus cases was 73,192 here.

Death toll from the disease 1,689 including highest 443 in Khulna, followed by 359 in Kushtia, 240 in Jashore, 146 in Jhenidah, 126 in Chuadanga, 103 in Bagerhat, 83 in Meherpur 78 in Satkhira, 71 in Narail and 40 in Magura while 48 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 14 were from Khulna, 10 from Jashore, nine from Kushtia, five from Jhenidah, three from Meherpur and Narail each, two from Chuadanga, and one from Bagerhat and Satkhira districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,642, said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,591 on Monday.

Among the infected people, 48,111 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 1,005 new recoveries found on Tuesday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 9,989 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 75,221 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 49,317 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 575 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 381 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 365 were detected in Jashore followed by 320 in Khulna, 291 in Kushtia, 136 in Chuadanga, 108 in Jhenidah, 99 in Bagerhat, 91in Satkhira, 81 in Magura, 72 in Meherpur and 25 in Narail districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 19,448 in Khulna, 19,979 in Jashore, 10,872 in Kushtia, 5,858 in Jhenidah, 4,860 in Bagerhat, 4,813 in Chuadanga, 4,587 in Satkhira, 3,485 in Narail, 2,654 in Meherpur and 2,224 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 19 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said eight people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 11 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, three from Natore, Naogaon and Pabna each, two from Chapainawabganj, and one from Pabna and Sirajganj districts each.

Some 504 patients are now undergoing treatment against its 454 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 17 people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 11am on Tuesday.

Of the deceased, four people were found positive for the virus while the remaining 13 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Four people who died after being positive for the virus were identified as Ismail Hossain, 60, of Naogaon; Rabeya Khatun, 60, of Joypurhat; and Rumana Begum, 38, of Sadar Upazila, and Ranjita, 48, of Shajahanpur Upazila in Bogura.

Of them, Ismail and Rabeya died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) while Rumana at TMSS Hospital and Ranjita at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital in the district while undergoing treatment.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 478 in the district.

On the other hand, nine people died with the virus symptoms at SZRMCH and four at Mohammad Ali Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, some 144 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said a total of 650 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 144 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 22.15 per cent.

However, 173 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 13,807 in the district.

Currently, 289 patients are undergoing treatment at Mohammad Ali Hospital while 257 at SZRMCH in the district.

SIRAJGANJ: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Menu Sheikh, 74, son of Yusuf Ali of Tarapur Village, Tuli Rani, 20, wife of Arun Kumar Sarker of Debattar Village, and MA Abdul Mal Abedeen, 87, of Char Dhulai Village in Santhia Upazila of Pabna; and Jahanara Khatun, 68, of Chala Moholla in Belkuchi Upazila, and Yunus Ali Sarder, 70, of Rupbati Bhangabari Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj.

Of the deceased, three died at Enayetpur Kwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital while two others at Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, some 109 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapada Roy confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said a total of 372 samples have been tested in the PCR lab of Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours where 109 people found positive for the virus.

Currently, 31 patients are undergoing treatment at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital and 41 at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital in the district.

PIROJPUR: Some 92 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Tuesday. He said of the newly infected people, 10 are in Sadar, 19 in Nesarabad, 29 in Bhandaria, 17 in Mathbaria, eight in Kawkhali, six in Nazirpur and three in Indurkani upazilas.

LAXMIPUR: Some 72 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 3,782 here.

Laxmipur CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said a total of 251 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 72 people found positive for the virus.

Of the total infected people, 2,414 are in Sadar, 352 in Raipur, 490 in Ramganj, 287 in Kamalnagar upazilas.

Among the total infected, 78 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district, the CS added.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Seven more people have contracted coronavirus in Panchhari Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 32 here.

Panchhari Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Anutosh Chakma confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Among the total infected, nine people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 125 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 7,019 here.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Monday.

He said of the newly infected people, 69 are in Sadar, 22 in Katiadi, 11 in Pakundia, eight in Tarail, five in Bhairab, three in Hossainpur, two in Karimganj, Nikli and Mithamoin each, and one in Bajitpur upazilas.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 3,261 in Sadar, 174 in Hossainpur, 271 in Karimganj, 209 in Tarail, 363 in Pakundia, 484 in Katiadi, 263 in Kuliarchar, 1,288 in Bhairab, 83 in Nikli, 438 in Bajitpur, 71 in Itna, 69 in Mithamoin and 45 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 5,552 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 112 died of it in the district, the CS added.

BARISHAL: A total of 22 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday.

Three people who died in the division in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 19 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who were found positive for the virus, two were from Barguna and one from Jhalokati districts.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 352 in the division.

Meanwhile, 575 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 22,684 in the division.

Among the total infected, 15,938 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

BHOLA: Some 37 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 2,293 here.

Bhola CS Dr Syed Rezaul Karim confirmed the information on Monday afternoon.

He said a total of 92 samples have been tested in PCR labs of the district in the last 24 hours where 37 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 40.21 per cent.

Among the total infected, 2,041 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 26 died of it in the district.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: An elderly woman and her daughter died of coronavirus in Bagatipara Upazila of the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Razia Begum, 65, wife of Jadu Mandol, and her daughter Sabiha Begum, wife Ismail Hossain. They were residents of Doyarampur Mishripara area in the upazila.

Local sources said Sabiha tested positive for the virus on July 4 while Razia was suffering with the virus symptoms for the last couple days.

Later, Razia died at home at dawn on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sabiha was admitted to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex.

Later, she was shifted to Natore Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

She died there at dawn on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Doyarampur Union Parishad Chairman Mahabur Islam Mithu confirmed the matter. 