Four ‘bombs’ deactivated at Gurudaspur

NATORE, July 13: Four bomb-like substances recovered in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district were deactivated on Monday.

Contained in polythene bags, these were found lying in front of Nazrul Islam's pest-selling shop in Naribari Mahalla of Gurudaspur Pourashava.

On information, Police and RAB members went to the spot and recovered these.

They informed the matter to Bomb Disposal Unit in Rajshahi and Dhaka. The expert team went to Gurudaspur and examined these. They said, these were not bombs but bomb-looking substances.

They deactivated these on a vacant place of Naribari area. The destroyed materials were taken to laboratory in Dhaka for further test.

ASP Tarek Jubair said, perhaps, these are locally made bombs but with little destructive power.













