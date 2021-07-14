Video
Home Countryside

Two cousins drown in Narsingdi

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

NARSINGDI, July 13: Two cousin sisters drowned in a river in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Tabassum Akter, 7, daughter of Alal Sikder, and Sheuli Akter, 8, daughter of Tofazzal Sikder, residents of Kazirkandi Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the two sisters went to the river to take bath in the afternoon. At one stage, Tabassum went into water due to the currents in the river. Sheuli also drowned while she was trying to save her.
Narsingdi Sadar Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident.


