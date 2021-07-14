6,671 poor people get food items





KHULNA: Food items were distributed among 5,430 poor people in the district in two days.

As part of the instant humanitarian support programme by the Bangladesh Army under "Operation Covid Sheild-Phase-2, Army Chief S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, NDU, PSC, has distributed essential food items among 5,000 jobless, needy and destitute people on Tuesday.

He distributed food stuff among transport workers, Easy-bike and Mahendra drivers, jobless, shop sellers, day-labourers, slum dwellers, ultra poor people, and disabled workers on Khulna District Stadium premises and other parts of the city. Each one has received five kgs of rice, three kgs of pulse, three kgs of atta (wheat flour), three kgs of potatoes, two kgs of sugar, two litres of edible oil and 1kg salt.

The newly appointed army chief also visited activities of "Operation Covid Shield-Phase-2) by 55 Army Padatik Division at Shibbari intersection in the city.

Earlier, at least 430 jobless destitute people were given to food items in the district on Monday, as part of the instant humanitarian support programme by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to mitigate the economic hardship caused by coronavirus situation during ongoing lockdown.

The district administration distributed the food items among 200 transport workers, 115 Mahendra drivers, and 115 ultra poor and disabled people on Khulna Railway Station premises in the city.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner (DC) Moniruzzaman Talukder attended the programme as chief guest.

Feni DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan distributed food items among 40 hawkers in the town on Tuesday. photo: observer

On Tuesday noon, a total of 40 hawkers were given food packets by DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan in front of his office.

At that time, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Mohammed Ruhul Amin, ex-president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher, and Manager Raju Ahmed of Mahipal Sangbadpotra Agents were present.

In the last two days, DC also provided food assistance among over 100 needy freedom fighters, transport labourers, and gypsy families.

NATORE: A total of 101 Khatibs, Imams and Muazzins of different mosques of Bonpara in Baraigram Upazila of the district have got cash money as Eid allowance.

On Monday, Mayor K.M. Zakir Hossain of Baraigram Pourasabha handed over the money to them in a function held in the municipality auditorium.

Of them, 15 Khatibs and 48 Imams got Tk 1,500 each while 38 Muazzins got Tk 1,000 each. A total of Tk 1, 32,500 have been provided to them.

At that time, councillors Ataur Rahaman and Shahidul Islam, Accounts Officer Delwar Hossain, Principal Moazzem Hossain, President of Imam Committee Hafez Abdul Mannan, and others were present.

KISHOREGANJ: Relief materials were distributed among 150 jobless destitute people in the district town on Monday.

The district administration organised the programme on Kishoreganj Government Gurudayal College premises in the town.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, Superintend of Police Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM, (Bar), Additional District Magistrate Golam Mustafa, District Unit AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, its Joint GS Shah Azizul Hoque, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia and District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, among others, were present during the distribution.

Each of the recipients got 10 kg of rice, 3kg of potatoes, 1kg of pulses, 1 litre of oil and 1kg salt.

RAJSHAHI: Some 350 distressed people were given food items in the district for ensuring their food security amid the strict lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) distributed the food items at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Divisional Stadium in the city on Sunday afternoon through maintaining health rules.

RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique distributed the relief materials among the distressed people including people with special needs and transgenders.

DC Sazid Hossain, and RMP Additional Commissioners Suzayet Islam and Mazid Ali, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Each of the recipients was given a 24.5-kilogram food package containing rice, flour, potatoes, salt and edible oil.

GAIBANDHA: A total of 500 motor-labourers of the district who became jobless due to strict lockdown got food aid as gift of the Prime Minister on Saturday afternoon through upazila administration to mitigate their sufferings caused by corona pandemic situation.

A distribution function organised by upazila administration was also held on the ground of Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium in the town with Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) RafiulAlam in the chair.

ADC (General) Md. Sadiqur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as chief guest, and District AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique, Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Md. Matlubour Rahman, Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md. Nahidur Rahman and President of Gaibandha District Motor Sramik Union Ashraful Islam Badshah were present at the event as special guests.

The speakers, in their speech, thanked the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for standing beside them with food materials to help them pass their days without food crisis during the corona pandemic situation.

Chief Guest ADC Sadiqur Rahman said, due to lockdown the movement of all sorts of motorised vehicles had been suspended; that is why the labourers of the motors vehicles became jobless, and they were passing their days and nights miserably.

Considering the matter, the government took initiative to distribute food materials to the jobless motor labourers through the administration.

Each of the beneficiaries got a package of food containing rice, pulse, salt, sugar, and suzi as gift of the Prime Minister.









