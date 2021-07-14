Video
Covid-19 Vaccine

Country to go for co-production with China, Russia

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that Bangladesh has decided to go for co-production of vaccines with China and Russia.
"We hope that the co-production issue will get a final nod soon.....we are waiting for the good news," Dr Momen said while talking with the reporters at his office.
He said Bangladesh has always been saying that vaccines should be for public good and technology should be owned by all the countries.
Responding to another question, he said there is nothing to worry about the safety of Chinese vaccines, mentioning that millions of people used the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).
"Listen, we heard the same when Covid-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca first came to Bangladesh. So, there's nothing to worry about [Chinese vaccines]. WHO approved the vaccines," he said when a reporter raised the issue.
Dr Momen referred to what he saw in video (fake) that 13 nurses turned
    senseless in the UK after taking AstraZeneca vaccine doses.
"This kind of things comes up," he said.
More than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in China, according to international media.
"There has been no problem for any of them [in China] who got vaccinated," said the Foreign Minister, adding that there is no reason to get worried.



