UNHRC adopts resolution to end Rohingya crisis

The UN Human Rights Council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a solution to the Rohingya crisis, a maiden one on Rohingya issue that was adopted in the UN without a vote.

"Since the massive influx of the Rohingya refugees from Myanmar into Bangladesh in August 2017, this is the first time that any resolution on the issue has been adopted in the UN without a vote, due to the intense diplomatic efforts made by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in Geneva," Foreign Ministry said.

After tough and lengthy negotiations at several phases, the resolution on the 'Human Rights Situation of Rohingya Muslims and other Minorities in Myanmar' was unanimously adopted on Monday at the ongoing 47th session of the Human Rights Council.

The adoption of the resolution by consensus is a big milestone for Bangladesh, said the Bangladesh Mission in Geneva on Tuesday. All member states of the

Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) presented the draft before the Council.

In the context of the existing political situation in Myanmar, there had been strong divergences and differences among the UN member states on various elements of the text from the outset.

During the adoption, Ambassador Md Mustafizur Rahman and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Office at Geneva said on humanitarian grounds, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the country's borders for the Rohingya Muslims, "the ill-fated victims of atrocities and heinous crimes".

"However, it is regrettable that even in the past four years, repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas has not yet happened because of the continued non-cooperation and reluctance of Myanmar," the Foreign Ministry said.












