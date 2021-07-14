Video
AAG’s role baffles SC

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the role of an additional attorney general who placed his arguments against the interest of prosecution in a triple murder case of Nilphamari.
During the hearing, Additional Attorney General SM Munir told the apex court that the case
    was not investigated properly.
The six-member virtual full bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain questioned the role of the additional attorney general as he was not to submit such arguments.
You are representing the state, so make it clear for which side you are submitting arguments as you might have forgotten your position, the Appellate Division said.
SM Munir replied to the court that he was trying to reflect the fact of the case.
During the virtual hearing, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin was remained connected and he asked him to leave the case.
At that time, the court went on a short break. A few minutes later, the court resumed the virtual proceeding.
Attorney General told the court that he will submit an argument in the case tomorrow (Today).
Later, SM Munir told journalists that my duty is to assist the court. I tried to submit some facts of the cases.
According to the case statement, Moniruzzaman Jabal, who killed his wife Hajera Begum and two minor daughters on April 27 in 2005.
Following a murder case, the district and sessions judge's court of Nilphamari sentenced him to death and it was upheld by a High Court bench after hearing on a death reference and appeal.


