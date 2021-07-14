DU entry tests now from Oct 1

Dhaka University has rescheduled the admission tests of first-year students for 2020-21 session considering the recent surge in corona infection across the country and a planned 14-day strict lockdown after Eid.

The examinations will start from October 1 instead of July 31.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Deans Committee on Tuesday with DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

DU Pro VC (administration) Prof Muhammad Samad confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

Prof Samad said it will not be wise to conduct the

tests at the moment putting the students' lives at risk as the country is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections.

He said, "The examinations will start from October 1 as it is not possible to take the tests amid the lockdown."

According to the revised date, the entry test of the Faculty of Science (A Unit) will be held on October 1 while Faculty of Arts (B Unit), Faculty of Business Studies (C Unit) and Faculty of Social Science (D Unit) will be held on October 2, October 22 and October 23 respectively.

The written (drawing) examination of the Faculty of Fine Arts will be held on October 9.

Other than this, the examinations of 7 colleges affiliated to DU will start from October 29. The test of Faculty of Science will be held on October 29 while the examination of Faculty of Arts and Social Science and Faculty of Commerce will be held on October 30 and November 5 respectively.

On the other hand, examinations of DU Technology unit and Home Economics will be held on October 2 and November 12 respectively.

