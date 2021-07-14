Hashem Foods disburse June salary

Narayanganj, July 13: Hundreds of workers were seen crowding in front of the Hashem Foods factory since Tuesday morning to collect their salaries.

Workers of the Hashem Foods Ltd, which was damaged in a devastating fire at Rupganj in Narayanganj,

are being paid their salaries for the month of June.

According to an earlier announcement, more than 2,000 workers of the factory are being paid their June salaries today, said FMA Murad, senior manager (admin) of Hashem Foods Ltd.

He said, "Overtime will be given on July 15 and Eid bonus will be given on July 16. If the injured workers cannot come, their relatives can take their salary showing their identity cards. Those who have lost or burnt their identity cards will be paid if they tell their ID number."

Murad further said that there was a plan to pay the salary by 1:00pm today. But due to traffic jam on the road, the team from Dhaka office could not reach with the salary till 2:30pm.

Meanwhile, workers have been crowding the factory since morning on the news that the workers will be paid their salary on the day. A worker, Saeed Miah, said that he came to collect his salary in the morning after hearing from a senior co-worker on Monday night.

A massive fire broke out at Hashem Food and Beverage factory of Sajeeb Group at Rupganj in Narayanganj on Thursday evening, leaving 52 workers burnt alive and many more injured. On Saturday, police filed a murder case in connection with the incident.







