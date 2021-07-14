Video
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:08 AM
Front Page

Illegal cattle markets create nuisance in capital

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
Walid Khan

Makeshift cattle market leaseholders from Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have alleged that some influential persons are trying to set up illegal makeshift cattle markets in different area of the capital ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.
Besides, the locals have alleged that the makeshift cattle market leaseholders have expanded their market territory outside the places designated by the two city corporations.
After visiting the spots of different cattle markets in the capital, it was seen that the leaseholders of the makeshift markets have started setting up the markets before the DNCC and DSCC scheduled date of July 17.
Md Sohail Reza, the lessee of DNCC's Kaula Shialdanga makeshift cattle market, told this correspondent, "An influential person in the area has illegally brought some cows near my cattle market. I have complained against him to the DNCC
    authorities, who assured me of resolving the issue as soon as possible."
Md Awrangazeb Titu, the lessee of DSCC's Meradia Bazar cattle market, said, "An influential person in Khilgaon C Block brought 10 cart-loads of cows and set up an illegal market. After we complained to the DSCC authorities, they came and brought back the cows to our market. But that person is trying to bring more and set up an illegal cattle market."
Russell Sabrin, Chief Estate Officer of the DSCC, told the Daily Observer, "We have demolished two illegal cattle markets in Banglamotor and Khilgaon areas on Tuesday and imposed a fine of about Tk 50,000. Our campaign to stop illegal haats [makeshift markets] will continue till Eid-ul-Adha."
"The DSCC will conduct mobile courts to prevent setting up of cattle markets outside the designated areas. During the coronavirus pandemic, strict instructions have been issued to ensure hygiene at the cattle markets and not to expand the market outside the designated area. Disciplinary action will be taken against those who defy the order," he said.
Md Awlad Rintu, a resident of Gandaria, alleged that the lessee of the makeshift cattle market in the area has expanded the market outside the designated place.
"The Postagola cremation ground market has already been expanded to Shyam Bazar area. Although the DSCC has given lease for a makeshift cattle market at the Easter Club ground of Dhupkhola, cattle have also been kept at the adjacent places and on the roads," he added.





« PreviousNext »

