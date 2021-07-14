Video
HC names 10 PLFSL board members

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday released the name of 10 members, including Barrister Kamal Ul Alam, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, as chairman of the board formed to revive People's Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (PLFSL), a non-banking financial institution, following embezzlement by Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder.
Other nine members are former secretary Anwarul Islam Sikder, retired District and Session Judge Hasan Shahed Ferdous, former managing director
    of Pubali Bank Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Brig Gen (Retd) Kazi Tawfiqul Islam, Nur-e-Khuda FCA, Moula Mohammad FCA, depositors' representive Dr Nasheed Kamal, Dr Nurul Kabir Chairman of the Department of Finance, North South University and former managing director of Ansar VDP Bank Mohammad Jalal Uddin.
The single HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar published the name in a written order after holding a hearing on June 28 on a petition filed by 201 depositors of the PLFSL for revival of the institution.
In the order, the HC asked the newly appointed chairman to call a board meeting and prepare an audit report.


