Mixing Covid vaccines ‘dangerous trend’: WHO warns

GENEVA, July 13: The World Health Organization's chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact.

"It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing. "It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be

taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."

Swaminathan later clarified her remarks on Twitter, saying people should follow public health advice and not make their own decisions on vaccine mixing or taking additional doses. She said public health agencies can provide advice based on available data, but added that studies on mixing various vaccines are ongoing and that "immunogenicity and safety both need to be evaluated."

In June, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get an mRNA vaccine - Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna - for their second dose, unless contraindicated. The vaccines can be safely mixed and matched in most scenarios, they said.

Canadian experts have largely sided with the national agency, recognizing the practice as safe. NACI also promoted the mixture of mRNA vaccines, saying those vaccines can be interchangeable if the same product was not readily available for the second dose.

That strategy was used in late June in Ontario, when officials promoted the use of Moderna's vaccine for second doses due to a shortage of Pfizer-BioNTech in the province. Other provinces also took on the recommendation.

The non-binding recommendations were based on a range of factors - from safety concerns to vaccine supply, said Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, during a news conference on June 1.

"The interchangeability of vaccines means that you can receive one vaccine product for your first dose and then safely receive a different vaccine for your second dose to complete your two-dose vaccine series for optimal protection from COVID-19," Tam said. "This advice provides provinces and territories with effective options to manage their vaccine programs," she added.

Leading up to the recommendations, Canadian health officials were awaiting studies from Europe that were exploring the mixture of vaccines. Preliminary results from a University of Oxford study published on May 12 found that mixing the Pfizer-BioNtech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines may increase the frequency of mild to moderate side effects. But these symptoms were short-lived - lasting no longer than a few days - and there were no hospitalizations or other safety concerns.

Health experts have also stressed in the wake of Swaminathan's comments that available data shows mixing vaccines is safe and effective, providing a significant immune response against COVID-19.

University of Toronto biomedical engineer professor Dr. Omar Khan told 680 NEWS, while the WHO said little evidence on mixing exists, the body is likely only looking at data from clinical trials, which are done by manufacturers that test their individual vaccine.

"When a manufacturer builds a vaccine and they go through to clinical trials, they don't ever look at mixing and matching. So all the health and safety data is based on their product only," said Khan. "Same thing for the WHO, just like a regulatory body, it looks at all the health and safety data that comes from a clinical trial and these aren't mixed."

Khan said while the WHO cannot speak beyond the regulatory data that was submitted to them, Canada's immunization advisory body is also looking at real world data from several countries. Early studies have shown mixing vaccines the way Canada is doing, is emerging as a safe way to get people a good level of protection.

Swaminathan noted there has been data on the efficacy of following up a first dose of AstraZeneca with a second dose of Pfizer, which the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended.

Based on the similarity of mRNA vaccines, NACI has also said Pfizer and Moderna can be used interchangeably, although it recommends sticking with a single brand when possible. "No data currently exist on the interchangeability of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines," NACI advised in its updated guidance. "However, there is no reason to believe that mRNA vaccine series completion with a different authorized mRNA vaccine product will result in any additional safety issues or deficiency in protection."

"In the end that's what you want. You want to be able to protect yourself against infection, absolutely protect yourself against severe disease," added Khan. "Don't get too worried, getting vaccinated is the right thing." -REUTERS

