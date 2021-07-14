DGHS awaiting decision over mixed brand vaccination

The country logged over 200 plus daily death from corona infection for last consecutive days with 1.4 million people waiting for the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is not yet sure about what to do regarding Covishield due to the vaccine crisis.

The DGHS is awaiting a decision from the government's National Immunization Technical Expert Group (NITEG) on whether vaccination from two different brands can be administered. In this dangerous situation of infection in the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the whole world is going through a dangerous time with the rapid transmission of the Indian Delta variant virus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, recently said that the highly contagious Delta variant has already spread to hundreds of countries around the world. He said more

contagious variants, such as Delta, were rapidly becoming influential strains in many countries. People are at a very dangerous time in this pandemic.

According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), there has been a community transmission of the Indian variant in the country. Delta variant at first hit the border areas, then the surrounding districts and finally wreaked havoc all over the country.

Mass vaccination program was launched on February 7 this year in the country with the Covishield vaccine whish was invented by Oxford and AstraZeneca and manufactured at the Serum Institute of India. Although there was a contract of 30 million doses with Serum, only 7 million have come to the country as India has imposed a ban on vaccine exports.

With the purchase of 7 million doses and the gift of the Indian Government, a total of 12 million doses of covishield vaccine have arrived in the country. Since February 7, as many as 10,110,979 people have been vaccinated so far. As such, more than 1.4 million people are waiting to receive the second dose of this vaccine.

The DGHS has repeatedly said the country has an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine crisis and they do not think to find a solution very soon because the vaccine from India has not been resolved yet. At the same time this vaccine is less likely to be obtained from other sources.

Dr Nazrul Islam, Adviser of Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 said, "One can be vaccinated with vaccines from two companies. Some preliminary results from this study are promising."

"Even if there is a gap of four months when taking the second dose, our suggestion would be to get vaccinated by the product of same company. Even if the gap widens, there is no problem," he added.

"If the vaccine is not available, we can wait up to six months. If not available after six months, another vaccine will be given as a second dose. When there is nothing at hand, alternatives can be considered. That will be recommended by the expert committee" Dr. Nazrul further added.

When asked about the effectiveness of taking two doses of coronavirus vaccine from two companies, Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser and Epidemiologist of the IEDCR, said, "A vaccine recipient cannot take two doses of vaccines produced by two companies, because trial on this has not been done. AstraZeneca and Sputnik V have the same formula, but there are slight differences."

However, the DGHS said they are waiting for NITEG's decision. Prof Robed Amin, spokesman to DGHS, said that they (NITEG) have not yet made a decision. And if they don't decide, ultimately we can't push the vaccine.

"Since we have received reports from various sources, they will definitely give us a decision on this. We are waiting for this decision," said Robed.

Meanwhile, Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, the former director of the DGHS, a member of the NITEG, thinks that two doses vaccine of two companies cannot be given at the moment.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel herself has taken two doses of two different brands. After she was given the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, her second dose was from Moderna.

Though, it is said that mixed doses were recommended in Germany, Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed said, "We won't do it only if Germany does it. So far, neither WHO and the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) nor other companies concerned recommended that the second dose from another brand can be injected. In that case, we can't decide to give nationally."

