16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5

After a break of eight days from July 15 to July 22 this year, strict lockdown would be enforced for 16 more days from July 23 to August 5 this year to contain transmission of the

deadly Covid 19 virus in the country.

During the fresh lockdown, all industries including readymade garment factories will remain closed. Only emergency services including law enforcement agencies, print and electronic media, health services, electricity, gas, telephone and internet services will remain open during the period.

Relaxing strict lockdown from July 15 to 22 during the period of Eid-ul Azha for allowing operations of private transports and shopping outlets along with sacrificial animal markets in compliance with health guidelines, the Cabinet Division on Tuesday issued a gazette notification.

According to the notification, strict restrictions will be relaxed from July 15 to July 22 to facilitate trade and economic activities during Eid-ul-Azha but will be enforced further from 6:00am on July 23 to August 5 to curb coronavirus infections in the country.

Meanwhile, the owners of readymade garment factories have expressed their dissatisfaction over the government decision to keep their factories closed for 16 days from July 23.

According to the garment sector leaders, most factories will remain closed till July 27 on the occasion of Eid. But, the government decided to keep the factories closed till August 5. It would be suicidal for the sector as it would disrupt delivery and shipment of products.

In the notification, a new set of restrictions were mentioned for imposing during the restriction to be enforced from July 23.

During the relaxed period, all private and mass transports will be allowed to operate. Those will ply with passengers not more 50 percent of their capacity.

The shopping outlets and markets along with sacrificial animal markets will be kept open following health guidelines including mandatory use of face masks.

According to the notification, all offices of government, semi-government, autonomous and private entities, except the emergency services, will remain closed during the lockdown. But, their officials and employees must have to stay in the work stations during the period.

Though all industries including readymade garment sector remained open during the strict lockdown earlier, this time, those will also remain closed.

But, operation of international flights for migrants will be allowed during the lockdown.

According to the notification, law enforcement and other emergency services such as agricultural materials like fertiliser, seeds, pesticides, equipment, crops and transportation, relief distribution, health services, Covid-19 vaccination, electricity, water, gas or petroleum, fire service, telephone and internet, print and electronic media, private security services, post, bank, pharmacy and pharmaceuticals and other emergency and essential products and services related offices and their employees and vehicles can move showing their institutional identity cards during the period as those will remain out of the lockdown.

It also said under the 'Army in Aid to Civil Power Act', the Armed Forces Division will deploy the required number of troops to ensure effective patrolling at the field level. The district magistrate will confirm the matter in consultation with the local army commander.

It said that the district magistrates will hold a coordination meeting with the concerned officers at district levels to determine the jurisdiction, method, and time of patrolling of the Army, BGB, Police, RAB and Ansar forces.

The Public Administration Ministry has already appointed 128 executive magistrates at the field level. It will ensure supply of necessary officials in case of necessity.

The notification said public transports in roads, rail and waterways and all types of motorised vehicles will also remain closed during the period of July 23 to August 5. Operation of all domestic flights will also remain suspended for normal passengers, but limited scale of domestic flights will be operated for the transit passengers with international tickets.

All shops including shopping malls and markets, all tourist centres, resorts, community centres and recreation centres will remain closed. All public gatherings and social events like wedding ceremonies, birthdays, picnics and parties, and political and religious events will not be held.

According to the notice, the food shops and hotels-restaurants will remain open for takeaway or online services from 8:00am to 8:00pm while the kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be bought and sold in the open places from 9:00am to 5:00pm in accordance with hygiene rules. The market authorities or local administration will ensure the issues.

Except for absolute necessity of medicine and daily essential products, treatment, burial or funeral, no one can go outside during the period. Movements will be allowed for Covid-19 vaccine candidates upon presenting vaccine cards.

When asked, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Abdullah Hil Rakib told media, "We are under pressure for shipment of winter apparels within July to August. Due to the government's decision, we don't know what to do at this moment. But we have to comply with the decision."







