C-19: 203 more die, 12,198 infected



A woman is visibly distraught after failing to get an ICU bed for her seriously ailing coronavirus-infected son at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The large medical facility is struggling to cope with the increasing number of serious Covid-19 patients from across the country amid the spread of highly contagious Delta variety of the virus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 7,646 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84.91 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 29.21 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 14.84 per cent and the death rate remain at 1.61 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 627 labs across the country tested 41,755 samples.

On Monday, the death toll remained high in the capital as 61 people died there of the virus. Besides, Khulna division saw 53 deaths, Chattogram 30, Rajshahi 27, Ranpur 15,

and Barishal and Sylhet reported five deaths each.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 11,782 men and 5,060 women in the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 4,058,095 lives and infected 188,210,453 people across the world as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 172,100,997 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





