Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19: 203 more die, 12,198 infected

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

A woman is visibly distraught after failing to get an ICU bed for her seriously ailing coronavirus-infected son at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The large medical facility is struggling to cope with the increasing number of serious Covid-19 patients from across the country amid the spread of highly contagious Delta variety of the virus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A woman is visibly distraught after failing to get an ICU bed for her seriously ailing coronavirus-infected son at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The large medical facility is struggling to cope with the increasing number of serious Covid-19 patients from across the country amid the spread of highly contagious Delta variety of the virus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country on Tuesday recorded 12,198 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am, bringing the number of cases to 1,047,155 and 203 people died from the virus during the time, taking the death toll to 16,842.  
Besides, 7,646 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84.91 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country logged positivity rate of 29.21 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 14.84 per cent and the death rate remain at 1.61 per cent.
In the past 24 hours, 627 labs across the country tested 41,755 samples.
On Monday, the death toll remained high in the capital as 61 people died there of the virus. Besides, Khulna division saw 53 deaths, Chattogram 30, Rajshahi 27, Ranpur 15,
    and Barishal and Sylhet reported five deaths each.
The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 11,782 men and 5,060 women in the country.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 4,058,095 lives and infected 188,210,453 people across the world as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.
As many as 172,100,997 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country to go for co-production with China, Russia
A woman attends her dengue-affected kid under a mosquito net at Dhaka Shishu Hospital
UNHRC adopts resolution to end Rohingya crisis
AAG’s role baffles SC
DU entry tests now from Oct 1
Hashem Foods disburse June salary
Illegal cattle markets create nuisance in capital
HC names 10 PLFSL board members


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft