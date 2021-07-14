Video
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
Home Back Page

All public transport to operate from July 15

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

All public transports - public buses, water vessels, railways and domestic flights - are taking preparation to resume their operations from July 15 ahead of Eid-ul-Azha after a long suspension due to the ongoing strict lockdown from July 1.
Eid-ul-Azha will be observed on July 21 this year and the government has announced that public transport will resume operations from July 14 midnight and continue till 6:00am on July 23.
However, the government has issued some guidelines to resume public transports and preparations are underway to ensure that.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) issued a notice in this regard on Tuesday following a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on lifting restrictions for eight days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
The notice said vessels will carry passengers at half of their capacities and maintain health guidelines from July 14 midnight to 6.00 am on July 23.
BIWTA requested vessel owners, masters, drivers, staff and passengers to follow the health guidelines during the period.
However, strict restrictions will resume from 6am on July 23 and will continue till August 5 midnight as per the Cabinet Division's order.
During the period, BIWTA ordered all passenger carrying vessels (trawler, speedboat, launch etc) to suspend their movement in the inland waters.
The suspension on the operation of domestic flights by all air operators has also been relaxed from 15 July to 23 July ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, one of the largest festivals in the country.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.
Earlier on 5 July, the government extended the ongoing flight suspension of all domestic flights for another week till July 14 following the decision to extend the ongoing lockdown in the country.
The suspension of the domestic flight operation was announced from 1 July as the country entered a strict nationwide lockdown to curb Covid-19 transmissions.



