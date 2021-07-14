Video
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
Back Page

FM leaves for Tashkent today

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will leave Dhaka for Tashkent today to join an international conference titled "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity -- Challenges and Opportunities" in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on July 15-16.
"The Foreign Minister is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference including a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his five-day visit in Tashkent," according to the Foreign Ministry.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is hosting the global forum to strengthen regional connectivity with Central Asia, with access to South Asia, which has historically been closely linked to this region in economic, social, cultural and civilizational dimensions in the context of the new open foreign policy strategy of Tashkent.


