10 BNP men injured in clash over taking selfie with central leaders

At least ten Narayanganj BNP leaders and activists were injured in a dispute over taking selfie with BNP central leader Nazrul Islam Khan.

Two local BNP groups of Narayanganj clashed in front of the BNP central leaders while they visited the fire damaged Hashem Foods factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj.

Two local BNP leaders and workers got involved in the fist-fight outside the main gate of the factory around 3:00pm on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amir Khasru told the media, "Some BNP central leaders, including Nazrul Islam Khan, came to visit the burnt Shezan Juice Factory in Narayanganj. At that time, some BNP leaders from Narayanganj went to take selfie with him. At that time the local BNP leaders and activists started fighting among themselves.



