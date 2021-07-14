Video
Vulnerable nations, UN seek clear plan for promised climate finance

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The UN chief, Britain and climate-vulnerable nations have created pressures on the rich governments to announce the time and way of delivering their pledged $100 billion-a-year to the poorer nations in tackling climate change.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday through a virtual meeting which Bangladesh also hosted comprising finance ministers from a group of developing economies vulnerable to climate impacts, known as the V20, urging wealthy governments to outline "how and when" they will meet the pledge between now and 2024, that "a clear plan" was needed to deliver on the climate finance target through to 2025.
 "To rebuild trust, developed countries must clarify now how they will effectively deliver $100 billion in climate finance annually to the developing world, as was promised over a decade ago," said the UN chief.
Guterres asked the rich nations and multilateral development banks to allocate half of their international climate finance in an effort to help poor countries and communities.
In 2009, donor governments agreed to increase climate finance channelled to vulnerable nations to $100 billion a year by 2020. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement they said they would negotiate a yet-higher amount that would kick in from 2025.
But the latest figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development show that in 2018 about $80 billion was delivered, while a UN-commissioned report said in December it was unlikely the $100-billion goal had been met in 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic.
Under the Paris accord, about 195 countries agreed to rein in their emissions to keep global temperature increases "well below" 2C above preindustrial times, and ideally to 1.5C, to avert the worst effects of climate change.
But the planet has already warmed by about 1.2C, and is on track to heat up by close to 3C as emissions continue to rise around the globe, scientists say.
A growing number of major economies have pledged to cut their emissions to net-zero by mid-century and are setting stronger reduction targets for 2030.


