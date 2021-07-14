Video
2 counterfeiters remanded for two days

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Court Correspondent

Two bank note syndicate members  arrested with counterfeit notes worth Tk 43 lakh from city's Badda area, were  placed on a two-day remand each by a Dhaka Court on Tuesday.
The same court also sent three other persons to jail, said GRO Ronof Kumar Bakhta on Tuesday.
The remanded are Abdur Rahim Sheikh and his friend Helal Khan  and those sent to jail are Fatema Begum, Anwar Hossain and Israfil Amin.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order after Inspector Jahidul Islam of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the five before the court.
The IO prayed to the court to allow a ten-day remand for   Rahim  and  Helal  to interrogate them.
A team of the Detective Branch of police on Monday arrested the five including the couple with counterfeit note of Tk 43 lakh in the capital's Badda.
Detectives seized counterfeit notes of Tk 1,000 denomination which were meant to be circulated in cattle markets and other market places ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
They also seized around Tk 43 lakh in fake notes and money-printing materials during the raid at Nurer Chala in Badda. The DB official said the couple turned their house into a fake note-making factory.


