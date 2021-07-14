City streets teeming with vehicles after announcement of lockdown relaxation

After the announcement of relaxing lockdown from July 15 the Dhaka city roads were flooded with a huge number of vehicles excepting public buses on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the 13th day of the ongoing strict lockdown imposed by the government to curtail the surge of deadly Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Law enforcing agencies including police were seen indifferent towards uncontrolled transport movement while the scenario was totally different a few days ago.

All kinds of transports except for public buses plied the city streets since morning.

As a result, Dhaka city dwellers saw several traffic congestions in different important parts of the city amid the toughest lockdown.

In this regard, Addl. Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Ramna Zone Traffic Police Md Mizanur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "The number of cars on the city streets is increasing. Necessity is forcing people to come out of homes."

ADC Mizanur Rahman also said, "Our force is alert at all check posts. Although, the volume of vehicles has increased our force is always checking vehicles and asking people the reasons for coming out of homes. Our case filing and fining people is going on."

Meanwhile, the government issued a gazette notification on July 12 ahead of Eid-ul-Azha saying that It decided to relax the lockdown from July 15 to 22.

The decision was taken considering the socio-economic condition of the country and the need to maintain normal economic activity, the notice said.

It said the hard restrictions will be re-imposed from July 23 and will remain enforced till August 5.

After the gazette notification, traffic has increased noticeably in different districts of the country including Dhaka. In many places, safety regulations were violated.







