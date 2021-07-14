Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination





"We will receive application for Covid-19 vaccination till July 27 beginning from Tuesday (July 13)," a Foreign Ministry release said.

Applicants have been requested to send the completed form through e-mail with a subject name "Application for Covid-19 vaccination for students studying abroad" with passport numbers to the ministry.

They are eligible for submission of application to get vaccinated, said the release.

They have been asked to fill the Google form (https://forms.gle/6hN5a7P4bHX6r9AS9) in proper manner, the Foreign Ministry release said.







