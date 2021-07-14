Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Study Abroad

Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladeshi students, studying abroad or set to go abroad for study purposes, have been asked to get registered for vaccination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directly on 'ZIP/PDF' file [email protected] by July 27.
"We will receive application for Covid-19 vaccination till July 27 beginning from Tuesday (July 13)," a Foreign Ministry release said.
Applicants have been requested to send the completed form through e-mail with a subject name "Application for Covid-19 vaccination for students studying abroad" with passport numbers to the ministry.
They are eligible for submission of application to get vaccinated, said the release.
They have been asked to fill the Google form (https://forms.gle/6hN5a7P4bHX6r9AS9) in proper manner, the Foreign Ministry release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All public transport to operate from July 15
Children find an occasion to enjoy as sacrificial animals start arriving
FM leaves for Tashkent today
C’wealth nations lose $345b last year over pandemic: Study
10 BNP men injured in clash over taking selfie with central leaders
Vulnerable nations, UN seek clear plan for promised climate finance
Workers clean trains at Kamlapur Railway Station in the capital
2 counterfeiters remanded for two days


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft