Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:06 AM
Home Back Page

BD to receive huge vaccine doses under COVAX : FM

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh would receive a huge number of vaccine doses from a number of sources soon under the COVAX facility.
"Bangladesh Mission in Geneva has conveyed that we will receive 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine under the COVAX facility. The shipment is ready and Bangladesh has already received 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses under the COVAX facility," said the Foreign Minister.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh will receive 2.9 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Japan instead of 2.5 million. "This shipment will come under the COVAX facility."
"China will give 1 million more doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a gift to Bangladesh," Momen told the journalists at his office.
The Foreign Minister said he would have a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Tashkent on July 15. Bangladesh has already received 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China as a gift.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh will receive 1 million doses of vaccine from the European Union. In August, Bangladesh will receive 6 lakh 20 thousand doses of vaccine under the COVAX facility.
Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
Earlier, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh was in a good position now as it had made a line-up for receiving vaccine doses from a number of sources.
He said there will be no vaccine crisis and the vaccination programme will continue uninterruptedly.
The government has planned to bring vaccine doses from Sinopharm in the next three months and as per plan and the first consignment of 2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine has already arrived.
There was a discussion on extension of agreement beyond three months and Chinese side wanted to know how much Bangladesh wanted.
Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said the government would keep in mind the issue of expiry of vaccine doses as many vaccine doses were coming together.


