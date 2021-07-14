Video
News in brief

Texas Democrats flee state to block Republican voting law

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021

HOUSTON, July 13: Texas Democratic lawmakers fled their state Monday seeking to derail a Republican-led voting restrictions bill that critics say is blatant voter suppression following Donald Trump's presidential election loss.
Several members of the Texas legislature decamped for Washington seeking to deny ruling Republicans the quorum they would need to pass the new measure.
The dramatic move escalates the fight over voting rights in Texas and nationwide, as Republicans in several states introduce legislation to tighten voting rights by, among other things, making mail-in voting more difficult and curtailing early voting hours.
Republicans say the bills are needed to prevent election fraud, as claimed by Trump in his repeated falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen from him. But critics say the measures aim to make it more cumbersome for ethnic-minority voters, who tend to vote Democratic.    -AFP



