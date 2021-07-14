Video
News in brief

Liberal Deuba becomes Nepal’s PM for 5th time

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

KATHMANDU, July 13: Nepal's president appointed veteran liberal Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister on Tuesday, the president's office said, a day after the Supreme Court reinstated the parliament that was dissolved in May.
Deuba, 75, head of the centrist Nepali Congress party, will head a coalition with former Maoist rebels and a party representing a minority community dominant on Nepal's southern plains, the latest development in a months-long political crisis that left the country without a parliament.
Deuba, who has served as prime minister four times in the past, must win a vote of confidence in parliament in the next month. The Supreme Court ordered Deuba be appointed in place of K P Sharma Oli.     -REUTERS


