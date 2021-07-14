Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Chinese man finds son snatched 24 years ago

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

BEIJING, July 13: A Chinese man has been reunited with his son after a 24-year search that saw him travel over 500,000km on a motorbike across the country. Guo Gangtang's son had been snatched aged two by human traffickers in front of their home in Shandong province.
His son's disappearance actually inspired a movie in 2015, which starred Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau. Child abductions are a big problem in China, with thousands taken every year. According to China's Ministry of Public Security, the police were able to trace his son's identity using DNA testing. Two suspects were later tracked down and have been arrested, said a Global Times report.
The suspects, who were dating at the time, had planned to kidnap a child with the intention of selling him for money, said a report by China News.  After spotting Guo's son playing alone outside his home, the female suspect identified only by her surname Tang grabbed him and took him to the bus station, where her partner, a Hu, was waiting.
The couple then took an intercity coach to neighbouring Henan province and sold him there. Local media reports say Guo's son was found still living in the province.  "Now that the child has been found, everything can only be happy from now on," Guo told reporters.
After his son was abducted in 1997, Guo reportedly travelled to more than 20 provinces around the country on the back of a motorbike chasing tip-offs.  In the process, he has broken bones in traffic accidents and even encountered highway robbers. Ten motorbikes have also been damaged.
Carrying around banners with his son's picture on them, he is said to have spent his life savings for his mission, sleeping under bridges and begging for money when he ran out of cash.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Texas Democrats flee state to block Republican voting law
Liberal Deuba becomes Nepal’s PM for 5th time
Erdogan talks to Israel prez in rare phone call
Chinese man finds son snatched 24 years ago
US democracy in worst peril since Civil War: Biden
64 killed in Covid unit fire as grief, anger grip Iraq city
Foreign News
Zuma riots kills 45 amid looting


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft