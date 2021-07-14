Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US democracy in worst peril since Civil War: Biden

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, July 13: President Joe Biden on Tuesday will speak in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the US constitution, to warn that Republican maneuvering is putting democracy in the worst peril since the Civil War.
The speech in the city where the founding document of the US democratic system was drawn up and signed in 1787 is Biden's highest profile foray yet into a controversy that both Republicans and Democrats describe in dire terms.
According to the White House and congressional Democrats, Republicans are using state legislatures to restrict voting rights across the country under the guise of increasing election security.
Republicans -- led by former president Donald Trump and his unprecedented campaign, based on lies, to overturn his election loss to Biden -- insist tougher voting rules are needed to crack down on voter fraud.
This means things like cutting back on mail-in voting, shortening hours at polls and imposing heavy fines against poll workers who make mistakes. While Republicans say such measures would clean up US elections, Democrats point to an already extremely low incidence of fraud and say the measures target Black and other non-white voters, who tend to vote Democrat.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Biden would "lay out the moral case for why denying the right to vote is a form of suppression and a form of silencing."
Biden sees this as "the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War," she said.
It's not clear, however, what difference Biden can make.
Democrats in Congress have tried and failed to enact federal laws that would protect access to polls, but with only a razor-thin majority they failed.
The impasse has put a spotlight on the Senate rule known as the filibuster where by custom -- though not law -- it takes 60 out of the 100 senators to pass most legislation.
This ensures that Republicans can easily block any bill, since the chamber is split 50-50 -- but Biden has been reluctant to press for change.
In the most dramatic episode of the ongoing struggle over voter access, Democratic lawmakers in Texas fled the state on Monday to prevent a quorum in the legislature, where the Republican majority was about to vote in new restrictions.
The Democrats' exodus was the second time they'd used the unusual tactic to derail the bill. The Texans headed for Washington where they were lobbying congressional lawmakers to push ahead on federal voting protection laws.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Texas Democrats flee state to block Republican voting law
Liberal Deuba becomes Nepal’s PM for 5th time
Erdogan talks to Israel prez in rare phone call
Chinese man finds son snatched 24 years ago
US democracy in worst peril since Civil War: Biden
64 killed in Covid unit fire as grief, anger grip Iraq city
Foreign News
Zuma riots kills 45 amid looting


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft