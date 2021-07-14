64 killed in Covid unit fire as grief, anger grip Iraq city

NASIRIYAH, July 13: Grief and anger gripped the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Tuesday after fire swept through a temporary Covid isolation unit, killing 64 people and injuring dozens.

The devastating blaze Monday evening in the city's Al-Hussein Hospital, which medics said was fuelled by oxygen canisters exploding, was the second such tragedy in Iraq in three months.

"Sixty-four (bodies) were retrieved and 39 identified and handed over to their families," a source at the provincial forensic science department told AFP.

"Medical teams and relatives of victims are finding it difficult to identify the rest of the corpses," the source said, adding that the toll could rise as more bodies were feared buried under the rubble.

The blaze also injured 100 people.

An official tally listed in local media said 39 of the dead identified were women.

"We heard their screams but we couldn't help them much," activist Hisham al-Sumeri who aided in the relief effort told AFP of the victims.

He accused the local authorities of negligence.

Smoke still rose from the charred debris of the temporary building on Tuesday as grieving relatives looked on.

"A patient comes in looking for treatment and he ends up being carried out in a coffin by his family," said Abou Nour al-Shawi, an elderly man, at the site.

He pointed to the frailty of the structure that collapsed quickly in the flames.

"This place is not even fit for animals," he said.

As the first funerals were held, angry protesters vented their anger at provincial authorities they blame for the deaths, an AFP correspondent said. -AFP







