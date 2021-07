Foreign News

South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers and South African Police Service officers detain suspected looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto on July 13. photo : AFPA man is arrested during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 12. Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests against the communist government, marching through a town chanting "Down with the dictatorship" and "We want liberty." photo : AFP