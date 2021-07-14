Video
Zuma riots kills 45 amid looting

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

JOHANNESBURG, July 13: Soldiers stepped up deployment in South Africa on Tuesday on a mission to quell looting sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma as the death toll from the violence rose        to 45.
Stores in two South African provinces were ransacked on Tuesday for a fifth consecutive day, hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed troops in a bid to quell unrest.  At least 757 people have been arrested, Police Minister Bheki Cele told a news conference, with most of the arrests taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa's economic capital.
Sounding a note of optimism, he insisted the police would ensure the situation "does not deteriorate any further." In his nationwide address Monday night, Ramaphosa lashed "opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft."
It was "of vital importance that we restore calm and stability to all parts of the country without delay," he said. "The path of violence, of looting and anarchy, leads only to more violence and devastation," Ramaphosa said.  The unrest erupted last Friday after Zuma started serving a 15-month term for snubbing a probe into the corruption that stained his nine years in power.
Once dubbed the "Teflon president," Zuma was handed the jail term on June 29 by the Constitutional Court for bucking an order to appear before a commission probing the graft that proliferated under his nine years in power.
He started serving the jail term on Thursday after handing himself in to authorities as a deadline for surrender loomed. He is seeking to have the ruling set aside. The Constitutional Court sat for 10 hours on Monday hearing from Zuma's lawyers asking the court review its ruling. But the court reserved its judgement to a later, but unspecified date.    -AFP


