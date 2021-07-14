Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Taliban not to fight inside Afghan cities

In symbolic end to war, US general departs Afghanistan

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

KABUL, July 13: The Taliban do not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan's cities and would rather see them surrender, a senior insurgent leader said Tuesday, as the militants also warned Turkey against extending its troop presence.
The hardline Islamist group has swept through much of the north as foreign troops complete their withdrawal, and the government now holds little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must largely be resupplied by air. The head of a Taliban commission that oversees government forces who surrender urged residents of Afghanistan's cities to reach out to them.
The strategy is one well-worn by the Taliban -- particularly during their first rise to power in the 1990s -- cutting off towns and district centres and getting elders to negotiate a surrender. Hours after Muttaqi's message, a rush hour blast in the centre of the Afghan capital killed four civilians and wounded five others, police said.   
Muttaqi's comments came as the defence ministry said Afghan forces had cleared Qala-i-Naw city after days of fighting. The Badghis province capital saw sustained street fighting last week in the first assault by the Taliban on a major urban centre since foreign troops commenced their final withdrawal in May. The call also came the same day as a video emerged that CNN said it had verified showing a group of Afghan commandos being gunned down by the Taliban in June after surrendering.
Meanwhile, The US general leading the war in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, relinquished command at a ceremony on Monday and quietly left the country, a symbolic end to America's longest conflict while Taliban insurgents gain momentum.
Miller, America's last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, climbed aboard a helicopter and lifted off from the military base in Kabul that long had been the nerve center for the two-decade-old war effort. President Joe Biden has set a formal end to the U.S. military mission for Aug. 31 as he looks to disengage from a conflict triggered by al Qaeda's attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.    -AFP, REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Texas Democrats flee state to block Republican voting law
Liberal Deuba becomes Nepal’s PM for 5th time
Erdogan talks to Israel prez in rare phone call
Chinese man finds son snatched 24 years ago
US democracy in worst peril since Civil War: Biden
64 killed in Covid unit fire as grief, anger grip Iraq city
Foreign News
Zuma riots kills 45 amid looting


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft