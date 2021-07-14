Taliban not to fight inside Afghan cities

KABUL, July 13: The Taliban do not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan's cities and would rather see them surrender, a senior insurgent leader said Tuesday, as the militants also warned Turkey against extending its troop presence.

The hardline Islamist group has swept through much of the north as foreign troops complete their withdrawal, and the government now holds little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must largely be resupplied by air. The head of a Taliban commission that oversees government forces who surrender urged residents of Afghanistan's cities to reach out to them.

The strategy is one well-worn by the Taliban -- particularly during their first rise to power in the 1990s -- cutting off towns and district centres and getting elders to negotiate a surrender. Hours after Muttaqi's message, a rush hour blast in the centre of the Afghan capital killed four civilians and wounded five others, police said.

Muttaqi's comments came as the defence ministry said Afghan forces had cleared Qala-i-Naw city after days of fighting. The Badghis province capital saw sustained street fighting last week in the first assault by the Taliban on a major urban centre since foreign troops commenced their final withdrawal in May. The call also came the same day as a video emerged that CNN said it had verified showing a group of Afghan commandos being gunned down by the Taliban in June after surrendering.

Meanwhile, The US general leading the war in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, relinquished command at a ceremony on Monday and quietly left the country, a symbolic end to America's longest conflict while Taliban insurgents gain momentum.

Miller, America's last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, climbed aboard a helicopter and lifted off from the military base in Kabul that long had been the nerve center for the two-decade-old war effort. President Joe Biden has set a formal end to the U.S. military mission for Aug. 31 as he looks to disengage from a conflict triggered by al Qaeda's attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. -AFP, REUTERS





















