Gandhis meet poll strategist on project Panjab, UP

NEW DELHI, July 13: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday, days after he held talks with Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were also present during the meeting.

Sharad Pawar and Prashant Kishor met in Delhi for the second time in nearly two weeks on June 21 amid buzz about a national front of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The meeting takes place against the backdrop of efforts to broker peace between the Congress's top two in Punjab ahead of polls next year - Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his chief in-house critic Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Before that Sharad Pawar and Prashant Kishor met for nearly three hours in Mumbai on June 11. Rahul had last collaborated with Prashant Kishor in the Congress's failed campaign for the Uttar Pradesh election in 2017.

The Lok Sabha elections are still three years away, but many political heavyweights have already become active. For instance, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi chief minister (CM), Arvind Kejriwal, recently visited Punjab, and several Opposition political leaders met at the home of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on June 22, a day after his meeting with star political strategist Prashant.

Kejriwal's brand of "alternative politics" has been successful enough to win him two assembly elections in Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which swept the last general elections in Delhi, found its numbers in the assembly whittled down to eight seats.

In the last Punjab assembly elections, the AAP was all set to win, or at least put up a strong showing, when it made a strategic blunder. At a rally in Malwa, the AAP projected Kejriwal as the future CM of Punjab. The prospect of a non-Sikh resident, originally from Haryana, becoming the CM of the state was unacceptable to the powerful Jat lobby in Punjab.

This time around, Kejriwal has been careful and has declared that his party will opt for a Sikh CM after the next assembly election in the state. He has also thrown the AAP's "alternative politics" into the mix and promised free electricity and better school education at a press conference at Chandigarh, stopping short of calling it the "Delhi model".

AAP also wants to replicate its success story in Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. But, in the manner of Assaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittihad ul-Muslemeen, AAP hopes to tread cautiously and increase its presence in these regions slowly.

Sharad Pawar is one of the country's most wily politicians, so there was bound to be a buzz around the meeting in his house. But at the end of it all, what was the result? Barring National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's attendance, the presence of the others, many of them outside the arena of formal politics, did not generate much political excitement. The interest in the meeting seems to have ended when it got over.

On June 25, Pawar issued a political statement in Mumbai saying, "No alternative political force, in this country, is possible without the participation of Congress". Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav, endorsed this, saying, "Without Congress, the alternative cannot be imagined, it has to be the basis of (the) force. But I would like to add this also that in the states wherever the regional parties are strong, they should be kept in the driving seat." -HT





















