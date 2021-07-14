Video
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:05 AM
Green energy share is on gradual rise for sustainable fuel mix: Nasrul

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Tuesday said the share of clean and green energy has been increasing gradually for ensuring sustainable fuel mix in the country.
"Renewable energy will also play an important role in this energy mix," he said at the virtual signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia for LNG supply to Bangladesh.
Nasrul Hamid said that according to the power system master plan, Bangladesh will require 3,150 mmcfd of gas per day for power generation in 2041.
"But the reserve of natural gas is declining. Exploration activities will be strengthened and import of liquefied natural gas will also be given importance," he added.
The state minister said currently two FSRU have been working, while a land-based LNG terminal is under construction, adding, "Behind the scene, power and energy is the main component for building a prosperous Bangladesh. So, the government has given priority to energy security."    -BSS



