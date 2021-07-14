48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS

Amid a rise in the number of dengue patients, authorities reported 48 more new cases in 24 hours until Tuesday morning.

Some 236 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals in the country as of Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, one patient is receiving treatment at a hospital outside Dhaka.

Some 844 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 608 of them have been released after recovery.

The recent spike in dengue cases has added to the worries as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.

According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 when it claimed 93 lives. In the following three years, the fatalities almost fell to zero.

However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26, and infecting 10,148 people. -UNB





