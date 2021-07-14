Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Amid a rise in the number of dengue patients, authorities reported 48 more new cases in 24 hours until Tuesday morning.
Some 236 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals in the country as of Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of them, one patient is receiving treatment at a hospital outside Dhaka.
Some 844 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 608 of them have been released after recovery.
The recent spike in dengue cases has added to the worries as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.
According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 when it claimed 93 lives. In the following three years, the fatalities almost fell to zero.
However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26, and infecting 10,148 people.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green energy share is on gradual rise for sustainable fuel mix: Nasrul
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Cattle markets open in Dhaka amid low arrival, high prices
DMP arrest 46 for selling drugs in city
BGB destroys drugs worth 4.2cr
JnU female student dies of breathing difficulties
Police distributes foods among city's distressed women
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft