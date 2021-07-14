Cattle markets open in Dhaka amid low arrival, high prices



Amid the Covid-induced lockdown, traders from across the country have started arriving in the capital's cattle markets bringing with them the sacrificial animals they hope to sell ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festival. The photo was taken from Shanir Akhra cattle market in the capital on Tuesday. photo: observer

During visits to several markets in the city, the UNB correspondent found the number of cattle still low with traders asking high prices.

Haat lease-holders, however, hoped the arrival of cattle will gain momentum within the next few days as the Eid festival is still more than a week away.

Shah Alam, leaseholder of Shanir Akhra and Dania College field cattle market, said they have completed preparations so that everyone follows health guidelines to prevent coronavirus infections.

He said the number of cattle is now low due to the lockdown but the supply will rise in a couple of days.

The same scene was found at cattle market near Dholaikhal Terminal, Dhupkhola East and Club area and Aftabnagar.

Cattle-laden trucks were also seen waiting to unload cows coming from different districts in front of the cattle markets.

Cattle trader Rahman told UNB that they reached the city earlier to avoid heavy traffic right before the Eid.

He said the prices will be a little bit high as the cost of rearing animals and fodder were very high.

A visitor, Kamal Ahmed, said he had come to the cattle market at Donia College and adjacent open space at Jatrabari to assess the situation and prices.

Kamal said he found the prices higher than his expectation.

Trader Kamal from Kushtia has brought 17 sacrificial animals to the capital's permanent cattle market Gabtoli.

With only a few buyers, he said, the business is yet to pick up, but hoped it will improve with the Eid day approaching. The price may be high as many traders may not bring animals this year.

Even though cattle can be bought online, there are people who still prefer the traditional physical purchase of the cattle of their choice.

Mustafa Mollah, a resident of Jatrabari, told UNB that finding cattle online is not appealing to him. "It's a matter of tradition. I want to buy a cow physically direct from a cattle market or any other place," he said.

In 2020, the two city corporations in the capital invited tenders for 23 cattle markets but 20 cattle markets are finally going to be set up considering the pandemic.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) plans to set up cattle markets at Khilgaon Moitrisangha Club and its adjacent open spaces, the Institute of Leather Technology playground at Hazaribagh, Postagola cremation ground, Meradia Bazar and adjacent area, Donia College and adjacent open spaces at Jatrabari, Dhupkhola East and Club adjacent open spaces, Dholaikhal Terminal adjacent open spaces, Aftabnagar Eastern Housing E Block, Rahmatganj Club adjacent open space at Lalbagh, and Golapbagh DSCC Market adjacent open spaces.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) invited tenders for markets at Uttara Sector 1, Bhatara (Sayeednagar), Kaula Shiyaldanga, Purbachal Bridge, Uttarkhan Moinartek, Shahidnagar Housing, Bhashantek Road, Aftabnagar, Uttara Sector-15, Mirpur Section-6 (Eastern Housing and Dhaka Polytechnic Institute playground).

The permanent markets are in DNCC's Gabtoli and DSCC's Sarulia areas.

Meanwhile, the farmers who have big size cattle are worried as they are not getting much response this time.

Birbahdur (1400kg) and Rajbababu from Zhennaidh and Samrat (1200 Kg) from Faridpur are among the big ones.

Farmer Atiar Rahman is asking TK 10 lakh for the 10-foot long and 5-foot-wide Ox 'Birbahadur' in Jhenaidah while Mohammad Hossain is charging TK 30 lakh for his Rajababu in the same district. -UNB





















