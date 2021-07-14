Stop movement of rickshaws on main roads   

Dear Sir,

The city of Dhaka is known as the 'city of rickshaws'. This small vehicle can be seen on every road and even in the alleys of Dhaka. Through this vehicle we can reach our destination comfortably. That is why most people prefer to ride rickshaw. But sadly, one of the reasons for the traffic jam in Dhaka city is the excess of rickshaws. Even pedestrians are at risk due to increase in the number of rickshaws.



By the end of 2019, according to a statistic, the number of registered rickshaws in Dhaka city was 12 lakh. By 2020 and this year, of course, this number has increased. There are also unregistered rickshaws. In this case, it is necessary to stop the movement of rickshaws on the main roads of Dhaka. Because of the impact of high speed and public transport on these roads, the chances of accidents are high. Besides, a number of registered rickshaws should be kept which are suitable for the environment of Dhaka.



Loss of public life is not desired as a result of the increase in traffic due to excess rickshaws. So controlling the number of rickshaws as well as stopping traffic on major roads can be an effective measure. The administration needs to pay kind attention to this concern.



Mu'tasim Billah Masum

Student, Jagannath University







