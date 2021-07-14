Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent



A T M Rezaul Hoque



There subsist many factors which may result in job dissatisfaction. Some of them are poor working conditions, overwork, low levels of pay, no scope of promotion or career advancement and lack of recognition.



Turnover is split into two categories, voluntary turnover and involuntary turnover. Voluntary turnover is the type of turnover that is initiated by the employee for different grounds. Involuntary turnover is where the employee has no choice in their termination. The costs associated with employee turnover, which affects organization's profitability may be explained as follows:



1. It tears downs motivation-enhancing human resource practices for younger employees. Because this turnover intention is stronger for younger employees than older employees. On the other hand, it devastates flexibility-enhancing human resource practices for older employees. Because this turnover intention is stronger for older employees than younger employees.



2. A high employee turnover is always detrimental to the organization. Because, new employee recruitment or hiring costs with lost productivity is associated with the time between the loss of the employee and hiring of replacement.



3. It requires time to prepare for the new employees having non-cooperation of the existing workers.



4. Employee turnover also orbits around customer service disruption. A beloved team member's departure can cause a significant blow to employee morale. Losing a supportive colleague leaves a hole in the team dynamic. On top of that, employees may look for problems; if someone they trust and respect decided to leave.



5. Frequent changes in the employee give rise to interruption in the continuous flow of production resulting in overall production to be reduced.



6. In the manufacturing industry, high turnover often results in employee's having insufficient experience being utilized to train others. This may have an impact not only on the quality of work but also on insufficient training and experience related accident rates. This inadequate training then snowballs, affecting all of those trained, and so on.



7. The reputation of being a revolving-door employer won't attract job seekers. Rather it negatively impacts the company culture which creates opportunity for the low-quality candidates - individuals who aren't interested in a long-term position or don't care about making a significant impact. These employees can demotivate new hires shortly after they arrive.



8. When an employee leaves involuntarily, other employees might contemplate that they're next on the chopping block, which can worsen anxiety and motivate job searches. They might fear that new hires might smash them, which can also lead to tension and new challenges among co-workers.

In short, a high turnover rate cuts much deeper than meets the eye. To avoid these costs, development of withholding plans is an important function of the HR strategic plan. Retention plans outline the strategies of the organization which will use to reduce turnover and address employee motivation. The following steps may be taken to reduce the employee turnover:



1. Good working states of affairs are conducive to health and efficiency. Therefore, a suitable workforce policy should be framed for employing the right man for the right job and giving a reasonable and equal treatment to all employees.



2. Fair rates of pay, allowances and other monetary payback with maximum non-monetary benefits should have to be introduced. It is also necessary to have the opportunity of rewarding the efficient worker for their performance.



3. An employee turnover prone organization may look forward the following aspects

a. make available medical, housing and recreational facilities to workers

b. offer educational facilities to the children of the workers

c. make available other welfare facilities along with subsidized meals

d. provide good working conditions having safety measures

e. should ensure the security and retirement benefits such as pension, gratuity, employer's contribution to provident fund and other measures over and above the compulsory legal provisions

f. ensure flexible work arrangements and

g. Improve performance management by overhauling reviews.

4. Another important approach to reduce turnover is to target the compatibility or motivational fit between the individual and the work environment. Because finding qualified individuals may not be enough but having both able and motivated employees is the only way to ensure a productive and stable workforce.



5. Put into practicing an employee recognition program is a low-lift strategy to reduce turnover. Because, going above and beyond by establishing a formal employee recognition program support employee spotlights and peer-to-peer recognition opportunities.



6. It is also necessary to provide the opportunity to the employee to raise concerns and address issues before they become deal-breakers.



7. Showing respect and care to the employee as human being, not just employees will help command their trust and respect as an empathetic employer.



8. It should not also be justified to rely solely on HR department or people to reach solutions. Given the widespread impact of turnover, organization's approach will be most successful if finance, operations and executive teams are closely involved.



9. As the old saying goes, "a stitch in time saves nine" the same goes for cutting employees loose when necessary. An employee who is a bad fit and creates more damage than good by poisoning the well of the organization - just cut them loose.



10. It is also necessary to encourage pro-social behaviour among the employees. When they are given the opportunity to connect with one another through acts of generosity and expression of gratitude, employees will be healthier, happier, and less likely to take off the enclosure.



In conclusion, the workforce department should prepare periodical reports on the employee turnover listing out the various reasons due to which workers have left the organization. The report should be sent to the management with the necessary recommendations so that corrective measures can be taken in this regard.



The writer is a professor, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Dinajpur















