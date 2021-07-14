Video
Dengue could take a terrible turn amid C-19 pandemic

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Md Nur Nabi

Bangladesh has been going through a situation of Corona pandemic since March, 2020. Three people were detected with corona symptoms on 8 March, 2020. And 18 days later, the government imposed lockdown on 26 March, 2020. Now, Indian Death variant case is increasing very rapidly. Every day, it breaks its past death record. However, it's the matter of hope that government has already taken up immunization program into several phases. But in this circumstance, Dengue can take a horrible form. And it can become a burning question.

Dengue spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species (Ae. aegypti or Ae. albopictus). According to WHO, dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection, found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas. These mosquitoes are also factors of Chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle aches and pains and fever.

It has some symptoms in general those may include sudden onset fever, headache, mouth and nose bleeding, muscle and joint pain, vomiting, rash and diarrhoea. It's called febrile phase. It takes two to seven days for recovery. But sometimes it develops more severe, it's called critical phase, like dengue hemorrhagic fever. It caused low levels of blood platelets and blood plasma leakage, resulting in bleeding and finally dengue shock syndrome, when dangerous low blood pressure occurs. Moreover, experts also said about recovery phase. In the recovery phase, some sort of symptoms may appear like altered level of consciousness, seizures, itching and slow heart rate.

From April to October is generally considered as the dengue season. According to experts, the four months from June to September, we should be very careful. As Corona and dengue have some common symptoms, precautionary measures should be taken in case of fever. Experts said that a person can be infected in both disease the same time.

Moreover, how dangerous dengue can be that we have already observed in 2019. According to Directorate General of Health Services, about 264 people died of dengue across the country. About 19,934 people infected just in the capital city. Apart from the capital city 11,615 dengue cases were detected in Dhaka division.

Later, 969 people infected and more than one hundred people died of dengue in 2020. But in this fiscal year, according to DGHS, almost 536 people are infectedwithin07 July, 2021. But, 412 patients are recovered at the very soon. An assistant professor of History Department, Jagannath University, has died of bearing dengue symptoms who was a C-19 patient.

So, we need to be concern about the spread so that it cannot become catastrophe in human life. Our Government should take some initiative against its outbreak. The government as well as the general people must work together to tackle dengue outbreak. Because, we have to remind that life is our, so at first we should to be aware of getting infected ourselves.

So, we can prevent it by taking some sort of steps like eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, the stagnant water. Simultaneously, we can use insecticide or biological control agents to particular areas. We can keep safe ourselves from mosquito bites by wearing cloths which fully covers the skin. And we can also use mosquito netting while sleeping or resting.

The writer is a student, Department of Philosophy, University of Dhaka


