RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh



Nizam Ahmed



Six days later on July 8, the Human Rights and Democracy Report 2020 released by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said there was no overall improvement in the human rights situation in Bangladesh in 2020 and noted concerns over further restrictions of freedom of expression, including the use of Digital Security Act (DSA) to suppress criticism of the government's Covid-19 response, and continued violence against women and girls.



The 2020 FCDO Report on Human Rights and Democracy, which was presented to UK Parliament and published on July 8 also spoke of the restrictions on political freedom, extrajudicial killing, death penalty, enforced disappearances and Rohingya crisis. Four days after the publication of RSF report, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and the Dhaka Journalist Union (DUJ), the two biggest journalists unions of the country and the capital, albeit pro-government, have protested against the RSF report.



Subsequently on July 11 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked UK to refrain from using any form of "insinuating and misleading" statements about Bangladesh government or the ruling party, Bangladesh Awami League. The ministry said this after it summoned the UK Acting High Commissioner Javed Patel to convey the government's views and disappointment with certain issues mentioned in the Bangladesh chapter of the Human Rights and Democracy Report 2020 released by the FCDO last Thursday.



On the following day Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has suggested that the UK pay attention to its position before advising others on human rights and democracy. "They should look at themselves in the mirror before advising others. If they cannot improve their situation, they should stop this practice," he said in response to queries from reporters at his ministry today regarding the UK's global report on Human Rights and Democracy of 2020.



The Foreign Minister strong words reminded us how he reacted against Indian central Home Minister Omit Shah in April, this year. Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments that the poor people of Bangladesh come to India as they don't have enough to eat in their own country, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said that the (Indian) Minister's knowledge of Bangladesh was limited. There are many wise people in this world, some who don't want to see even after looking, they don't want to understand even after knowing about it.



In the following month reacting to the Chinese envoy's controversial remarks, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Dhaka maintains a non-aligned and balanced foreign policy and it will decide what to do according to those principles. China has warned Bangladesh against joining the US-led Quad alliance, saying that Dhaka's participation in the anti-Beijing "club" would result in "substantial damage" to bilateral relations.



The unusual warning from Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming came as he said: "Obviously it will not be a good idea for Bangladesh to participate in this small club of four (Quad) because it will substantially damage our bilateral relationship." Ambassador Li said this at a virtual meeting organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh.



Thanks to Abdul Momen for giving befitting reply to the adversaries without weighing the diplomatic consequences, because he thinks, right things should be told at the right moment otherwise the adversaries take it as perennial weakness. Thanks to Abdul Momen, who is better known as the Boston Hero during the army back interim government in Bangladesh, which detained separately the former prime ministers Sheikh Hasina and her arch rival Begum Khaleda Zia. The Boston protest led by Abdul Momen in USA is said to have compelled the army-backed government to release Sheikh Hasina, who later picked Abdul Momen as her Foreign Minister.



Political experts in Bangladesh have started anlysing whether there was any connivance between the RSF and the UK FCDO for concertedly trying to malign Bangladesh, which despite of the criticism from their adversaries putting its footmark in all the global forums comprising economics, politics, defence and environment. Earlier in separate statements the BFUJ and the DUJ leaders termed the RSF report as fictitious and groundless. They said it was a seer smear campaign against Bangladesh Prime Minister Sehikh Hasina, who earned laurel for her statesmanship which led her country towards economic prosperity and political stability.



Mentioning a similar recent smear campaign against the Sheikh Hasina by Al Jazeera television, the statements almost in identical expressions and projections said the blames brought against Bangladesh Prime Minister only to benefit a vested quarter. Similar statements from guilds of newspaper Editors and the television channel authorities are also expected issued protesting against the RSF reports. But the issuance are being delayed due to grouping and division among the country's newspaper and television channel owners, most of whom attained permission for publication and broadcasting under the policies adopted by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the last 12 years.



However, the anti-government journalists unions led by pro Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), BFUJ and DUJ yet not made any statement in favour or against the RSF's latest report. But the pro BNP journalist leaders have unofficially supported the RSF report through different social media.



The statements issued by pro government journalist unions BFUJ statement hailed Sheikh Hasina for standardizing the media, imparting professional training among the journalists using digital technology, organized by the Bangladesh Press Institute. It also mentioned that the government has created a fund to give treatment to the infected journalists and financial assistance to needy ones during the restrictions and lockdown imposed time to time to curb spread of pandemic infections. The statements also mentioned that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also distributed residential plots among hundreds of journalists in posh Dhanmandi, Gulshan, Uttara, Purbachal and Jhilmil housing projects. The statement said journalists now can absolutely trust and depend on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



The statements mentioned that the Prime Minister has changed the provision of arresting journalist inserting the provision for issuance of summon in defamatory cases. The statement also said under the government policy to spread the media operation, some 50 television channels, more than 3,000 newspapers and 200 online news portal are in operation. Besides many Internet Protocol television are awaiting official permission.



However misuse of provisions of the DSA, by a sector of corrupt officials in different ministries that bring fictitious allegation against journalists who try to expose the bureaucratic corruptions. Among journalists detained and harassed are journalist Rozina Islam who was detained for a week in April. Young journalist Tanvir Hasan alias Tanu was detained for a day before being bailed out in Thakurgaon on Sunday.



If Bangladesh can stop misuse of the DSA, adversaries won't get any scope to blame the Bangladesh government. The journalists of the mainstream media largely endorse the statements issued by the pro government journalist unions. But they say the beneficiaries of the government sponsored journalists housing projects, Covid response fund for journalists or the Prime Minister's welfare fund for journalists etc, are mostly leaders and activists of the pro government journalist unions.



Most of the housing plots earmarked for the journalists were given to selected leaders and activists of pro government union. Most of the recipients of financial help from Prime Minister's Journalist welfare fund were distributed to sick and ailing journalists with the recommendations of the leaders of the relevant pro government journalist unions. It has been alleged that most of the journalists who received the financial help from the Prime Minister's Welfare Fund were financially well off and are no too poor to need such help.



Moreover, all lucrative posts in different institutions in the country including directorship in state-owned banks and posts of Press Minister and relevant positions in the country's embassies abroad were given to the leaders of the pro government journalist unions. However, to-be pro government has been the only quality to be appointed on lucrative posts. The gauge or the barometer for the selection to the lucrative posts, were also practiced by the past governments. But, as the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been in the office on her unprecedented fourth and the third consecutive term the beneficiary list of pro-government journalists has become longer and the blame against her government for nepotism and favouritism has grown further. If these blames are minimized, Bangladesh will have no critics at home and abroad against its government.



The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer







Paris-based RSF of Reporters Without Borders in its latest update issued on July 2 last, named Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina among 37 heads of state or government for their alleged crackdown on press freedom. The latest RSF report said: "Sheikh Hasina is Bangladesh's prime minister since 2009 and the daughter of the country's independence hero. Her predatory exploits include the adoption of a digital security law in 2018 that has led to more than 70 journalists and bloggers being prosecuted." However, the report either intentionally or due to lack of information did not mention that Sheikh Hasina was also the Prime Minister of Bangladesh in 1996-2001. 