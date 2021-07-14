Video
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:23 AM
Observer Online Desk

File photo

File photo


Police arrested 552 people in the capital for alleged violations of the strict lockdown rules on its 13th day on Tuesday.

The arrestees were out on the streets violating restrictions, said DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) Iftekharul Islam.

Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 2,14, 400  as fines from 119 rules breakers.
During this time, the Traffic Division collected Tk 14,38,000 from 696 vehicles as penalties for failing to comply with coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Bangladesh is currently under a 14-day lockdown imposed to tame an alarming surge in the Covid infections across the country.

The nationwide strict lockdown will continue until July 14 midnight.

Meanwhile, both Covid cases and fatalities continue to rage across the country.

UNB/MUS

