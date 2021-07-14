Video
Home Editorial

UNHRC adopts resolution on Rohingya crisis

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

A resolution on the "Human Rights Situation of Rohingya Muslims and other Minorities in Myanmar" has been adopted unanimously at the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. For the first time, since the humanitarian crisis had erupted in August 2017, any resolution on the Rohingyas has been adopted in the UN without a vote. Understandably, this resolution was adopted due to the intense diplomatic pressure applied by the Bangladesh government and our Permanent Mission in Geneva. We congratulate the government and our mission there for relentlessly pursuing a solution to end the ongoing Rohingya crisis.

However, diplomatically Bangladesh has gained some significant achievements on the Rohingya issue. Earlier, the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) expressed its concern over the crisis. This time all member states of the (OIC) presented a draft before the UNHRC, responding positively to the plea of our government. Hence, the UNHRC resolution can be considered a big step in resolving the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

After the last military coup in February this year, Myanmar has been going through a political turmoil. The military junta has turned against the civilians including the ethnic Bamar community, the largest ethnic group which dominates the armed forces of the country. Consequently, under the recent military dictatorship ethnic minority groups have turned extremely vulnerable, especially those struggling for autonomy.

However, among all minorities, the Rohingyas have always been the worst victims of military rule in Myanmar. Since the 1960s this community has been facing constant persecution. They have been the victim of ethnic cleansing.

Regretfully, even after four years of mass exodus, repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas has not taken place because of continued non-cooperation and reluctance of Myanmar government. It is promising to note that the newly adopted resolution has taken several issues seriously. It called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance until the Rohingyas return to Myanmar. Moreover, it also emphasized the need to bring those accused and responsible for all forms of torture, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Rohingyas to justice.

We feel, the Rohingya crisis and the protection of human rights of Rohingyas must remain high on the UN agenda. The current political turmoil in Myanmar should not detract the international community from paying due attention to this crisis while seeking a durable solution. The international community must play a meaningful and effective role in ensuring repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas with dignity and full citizenship rights.

Last of all, panel discussions, collective condemnations and hollow promises won't anyhow resolve the crisis, unless the international community comes forward to impose sanctions on Myanmar. The new UNHRC resolution misses out on that point.



